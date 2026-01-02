Dry Weather Returns Briefly on Friday

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Low:44° Winds:SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy High:59° Winds:Calm

SATURDAY: Chance of showers High:60° Winds:Light & Variable



Thursday’s Haiku

Some evening showers

Dry with forties overnight

More sun tomorrow

Patchy fog, cloudy and chilly with scattered showers around this evening. Drying out overnight with lows in the 40s. More sunshine on Friday as the area of low pressure exits the region and high pressure builds in briefly. Next system moves for the first weekend of 2026. Chance of showers later in the day on Saturday and the chance continues on Sunday. More rain chances next week. Highs in the 50s to low 60s this week. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.