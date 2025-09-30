Dry, Warm and Breezy Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds Low:72 ° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny High:89° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High:90° Winds: SW 5-10



Monday's Haiku

More clouds overnight

Breezy with sunshine Tuesday

Seasonably warm

Increasing clouds overnight with temps in the 70s. We’ll have dry weather this week. Mostly sunny and breezy on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves into the West Coast. Lower humidity returns with southwesterly winds. The winds will ease by Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and similar highs on Thursday. Temps drop into the 80s on Friday and the 80s will stick around this weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s to low 70s.

