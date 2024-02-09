Dry Tonight, More Showers Tomorrow

Mostly clear, dry and chilly tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s. Dry most of the day on Friday but the chance of showers will return late afternoon and will continue through the night as the area of low pressure is still over our area. We’ll see dry weather this weekend as low pressure moves east. Windy and chilly on Saturday, less wind on Sunday. The dry weather will last through early next week and temperatures will slowly warm back up to around normal.

Snow showers once again on Friday. Snow level mainly above 3500’ with light accumulations and minor impacts.