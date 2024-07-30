Dry Heat Gives Way to Monsoon Late Week

LAS VEGAS — At sunrise it's calm and clear with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Afternoon highs hit 107° in Las Vegas, 101° in Pahrump, 107° in Mesquite, 109° in Overton, 105° in Boulder City, 110° in Laughlin, and 81° in Mt. Charleston. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph are expected this afternoon. Low humidity through midweek before the monsoon returns Thursday with a 20% rain chance in Southern Nevada. While storms won't be widespread, small 20% to 30% chances will persist through the weekend into next week. The increased humidity will aggravate the heat and give us warmer lows (near 90°) Thursday night and beyond. Highs will be between 105° and 110° through Saturday, before hitting 110° Sunday and beyond. The first week of August extends our stretch of above-average heat this summer.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.