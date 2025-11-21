Dry Evening, More Showers Tonight

TONIGHT: Chance of showers Low:50° Winds:N5-10

SATURDAY: Chance of showers High:63° Winds:N 5-10

SUNDAY: Sunny High:65° Winds:W 5-10

Friday’s Haiku

Cloudy this evening

Chance of showers Saturday

Highs in the sixties

Cloudy and drier this evening. Another round of showers moves in overnight and continue through the day on Saturday. Drier by the evening hours. Highs in the low 60s. High pressure builds in by Sunday and will give us dry and milder conditions. This pattern will continue through next week. Thanksgiving Day is pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s the next week.

