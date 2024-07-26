Dry, Breezy and Less Humid on Friday

Quiet evening in Las Vegas. Still warm and humid tonight with lows in the 80s and 90s. Low pressure system moving through the north will kick up the winds tomorrow and will last through the weekend. SW winds 10-15 gusts 25-30 mph. Less humid and cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs below 110. Temperatures will stay below 110 through early next week.
