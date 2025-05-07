Dry and Warmer on Wednesday

Chance of showers and storms will continue through the overnight hours. Area of low pressure will head off to the east by Wednesday and we'll have dry and warmer weather. Highs in the low 80s on Wednesday and 90s by the end of the week and into Mother's Day Weekend. More wind this weekend. Mother's Day on Sunday will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph out of the southwest.
