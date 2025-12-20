Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm and Dry This Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Low:47° Winds:W 5-10
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny High:67° Winds:Light & Variable
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy High:69° Winds:SE 5-10

Friday’s Haiku

Forties late tonight

Upper sixties this weekend

Mix of sun and clouds

Mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s. A mix of sun and clouds this weekend with highs in the upper 60s. We may break the record high on Sunday. The dry weather continues into early next week. Slight chance of showers late Tuesday. Rain chances increase starting on Christmas Eve and continuing after Christmas Day. Cooler with temps in the low 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s this week.

