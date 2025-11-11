Dry and Mild Veterans Day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:57° Winds:Calm

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy High:79° Winds:Calm

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy High:78° Winds:SE 5-10



Monday’s Haiku

Fifties late tonight

Partly cloudy, mild Tuesday

High temps near eighty

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 50s. We’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy on Veterans Day and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds pick up on Thursday as an area low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest. Expect gusts up to 30 mph and a chance of rain late Thursday and continuing through Friday. Temperatures will drop sharply by Friday with highs only in the low 60s. Average high is around 68. The weekend looks dry and cool with highs in the low 60 and overnight temps in the 40s.