Dry and Mild on Friday. Wet Weather Starting This Weekend

CHANNEL 13 WEATHER FORECAST| THU, Jan 18 — Lows will drop into the mid 40s overnight. Dry, mild with more clouds on Friday with highs in the low 60s. Some showers starting late Saturday and Sunday. Widespread rain by Monday and will continue through Tuesday. Around .50" possible by Tuesday. Snow levels will be high, 7000'-7500'
Posted at 12:17 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 03:17:35-05
