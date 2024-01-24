Dry tonight with temps falling into the 40s. Some sunshine tomorrow with increasing clouds by the afternoon hours. Slight chance of showers late Wednesday into Thursday, mainly north of Las Vegas. Nice weekend ahead. Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.
Drier Tomorrow. Slight chance of Showers on Thursday.
Channel 13 Weather Forecast| Tuesday, January 23
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 22:23:52-05
Dry tonight with temps falling into the 40s. Some sunshine tomorrow with increasing clouds by the afternoon hours. Slight chance of showers late Wednesday into Thursday, mainly north of Las Vegas. Nice weekend ahead. Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.