Dangerously Hot This Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 87° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 116° Winds: S 5-15

SUNDAY: Sunny High: 115° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25



Friday’s Haiku

Eighties overnight

Dangerously hot weekend

Stay inside A/C

Clear and warm overnight with lows in the 80s. The dangerous heat continues this weekend as high pressure remains over the region. Highs on Saturday and Sunday could tie record temperatures of 115° and 116° . Highs above 110° and overnight lows only cooling into the upper 80s to low 90s across southern Nevada. The extreme heat stays with us through next week. Stay safe and cool.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8pm Sunday. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated with water and sports drinks.