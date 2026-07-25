Dangerously Hot This Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 93° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Isolated storms High: 113° Winds: SW 5-15 G 20

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny High: 113° Winds: S 5-15 G 20



Friday’s Haiku

Low nineties tonight

Extremely hot this weekend

Limit time outside

Harry Reid Airport reached 114°, making today the hottest day so far this year. Mostly clear, warm and muggy tonight with lows around 90°. Lingering monsoon moisture remains with us this weekend. Isolated storms possible on Saturday. The extreme heat will continue Monday. Highs above 110° and overnight lows in the 90s. Slightly cooler by midweek.

Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until Monday (7/27) 8pm. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated.

