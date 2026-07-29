Dangerous Heat Returns to Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 88° Winds: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: S 5-15 G 20

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 112° Winds: SE 5-15



Tuesday’s Haiku

Warm temps overnight

Sunny and quite hot Wednesday

Highs above one ten

Partly cloudy and warm tonight with lows in the upper 80s. Sunny and very hot on Wednesday with highs above 110° as high pressure remains over the region. Dangerous heat returns by Thursday as high pressure strengthens with temperatures potentially tying record highs on Saturday and Sunday (115°-116°) Stay safe and cool.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect 8 AM Thursday until 8pm Sunday. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated with water and sports drinks.

