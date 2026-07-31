Dangerous Heat Impacts Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 85° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 113° Winds: SE 5-15

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 116° Winds: SW 5-15

Thursday’s Haiku

Mid eighties tonight

The intense heat continues

Stay inside A/C

Warm tonight with lows in the mid 80s. Dangerous heat continues Friday and the weekend as high pressure strengthens over the region. High temperatures potentially tying record highs on Saturday and Sunday (115°-116°). Highs above 110° and overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s across southern Nevada. The extreme heat stays with us through next week. Stay safe and cool.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8pm Sunday. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated with water and sports drinks.