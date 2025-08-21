Dangerous Heat Continues, Storm Chances on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 87°

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 109° Winds: SE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Hot with chance of storms. High: 109° Winds: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday's Haiku

Near ninety tonight

Dangerously hot Thursday

More humid as well

Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect until Saturday night. High pressure centered over the four corners will continue to bring us dangerously hot and humid conditions across Southern Nevada through Saturday.

Monsoon moisture will continue to move into the region giving us a chance of scattered showers and storms starting on Friday and that will continue through early next week.

We'll get close to records on Thursday (109) Record (111) and Friday (109) Record (110) Slight dip in temps on Sat (104) ) and Sun (104). Cooler than average temps by next week. Mon (100) Tue (98) and Wed (98)

Overnight temps stay warm, near 90 through the weekend. Cooler temps return early next week with lows 70s and 80s.

Limit time outside and stay hydrated.