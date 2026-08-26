Dangerous Heat Continues on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 87° Winds: SW 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 109° Winds: SE 5-15
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 110° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25
Tuesday’s Haiku
Clear and warm tonight
Extremely hot on Wednesday
May tie record high
Mostly clear and warm tonight with lows in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny and extremely hot on Wednesday and the extreme heat will stick around this week as high pressure remains over the region. Highs around 110° and overnight lows in the 80s. Windy conditions return on Thursday with gusts around 30 mph and that will last through the weekend and into next week. Cooler temperatures by Monday.
Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8 pm Friday. Limit time outside. Stay inside with A/C and stay hydrated.