Dangerous Heat Continues in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 91° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers & storms High: 111° Winds: S 5-15

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers & storms High: 111° Winds: SW 5-10



Thursday’s Haiku

Near ninety tonight

Extremely hot tomorrow

Slight chance of t-storms

Harry Reid Airport reached 112°, making today the hottest day so far this year. Mostly clear, warm and muggy tonight with lows around 90. Lingering monsoon moisture remains with us this week. The extreme heat will continue Friday and into the weekend. Slight chance of showers & storms on Friday and Saturday. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the threats. Highs around 110-112 and overnight lows in the 90s. The dangerous heat will last until early next week.

Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until Monday (7/27) 8pm. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated.