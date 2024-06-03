Dangerous Heat Coming

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas wakes up to the 70s and low 80s with calm and sunny weather. Highs hit 102° this afternoon as high clouds thicken and southwest breezes blow at 15-25 mph. This evening drops from the 90s to the 80s by midnight, and lows fall to the upper 70s late. Highs reach 103° Tuesday with calm conditions and increasing sunshine after a partly cloudy morning. An Excessive Heat Warning is here Wednesday (108°), Thursday (111°), and Friday (110°). Those days will be dangerously hot, with midweek sun giving way to partly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday. Highs linger at 106° Saturday before dipping slightly to 102°-103° Sunday through next week. Nighttime lows will be in the low and mid 80s starting Tuesday night and lasting through the rest of the week.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.