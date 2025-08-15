Cooler with a Chance of Storms

It'll be warm and breezy this evening with gusts around 25 mph. Clear skies tonight with lows in the 80s.

Big changes by Friday. We'll have cooler temps, more humidity with a slight chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours. High (102). The slight chance continues on Saturday (100) Sunny and dry on Sunday (101) Breezy at times during the weekend with gusts around 25 mph. Next week stays dry with highs warming up each day. Monday (103) and near 110 by Thursday. Overnight lows in the upper 70s to low 80s next week.