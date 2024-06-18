Cooler on Tuesday

Mostly clear and cooler tonight with lows in the 60s & 70s. Breezy night with gusts around 25 mph out of the NW. The wind will stay around through through the morning hours. Highs tomorrow will be in the 90s. A little warmer on Wednesday with temps around 100. More heat later in the week as high pressure builds back in. Highs 105-111.
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jun 17, 2024
