Cooler and breezy as we roll into December

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. North wind 5-10mph. Low: 42°

MONDAY: Sunny. North wind 6-10mph, gusts up to 15mph. High: 60°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Calm winds. High: 61°

A dry and cool first week of December starts tomorrow! Wintertime temperatures are officially settling in. A northwesterly flow pattern strengthens over the next few days bringing high temps down to the upper 50s and low 60s in Las Vegas (which are fairly typical for this time of year) and low temps in the 40s.

Overnight, northerly breezes will pick up in Clark County with sustained wind speeds up to 10mph which stays with us through Monday evening. Gusts from 15-20mph are possible in the Las Vegas Valley but are expected to be even stronger towards the Lower Colorado River Valley from 30-40mph. That wind will make it feel chilly outside, so grab the extra layers as you're headed out the door this week.

Nearby, a Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Inyo County, CA and Mohave County, AZ. The alerts go into affect Monday evening and expire Tuesday morning.