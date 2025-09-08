Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler and breezier to kick off the work week!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Low: 79°

MONDAY: Sunny with afternoon breezes. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, gusts up to 23 mph. High: 98°

TUESDAY: Cooldown begins! Mostly sunny with afternoon breezes. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, gusts up to 20mph. High: 95°

Active weather has cleared out of Southern Nevada and it's time for us to start a new trend in the forecast! If you've been waiting for cooler weather, you'll get your wish this week. A low-pressure system moving over the Pacific Northwest will beam cooler air towards Nevada (and as a result in Southern Nevada we'll see our temperatures drop).

Before we get the major benefit...upper 80s by Thursday and Friday...we'll see highs in the upper- and mid-90s Monday and Tuesday with a breezy conditions in the afternoon hours. Mostly clear skies all week with low temps dropping into the 70s.

