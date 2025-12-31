Cool with Some Showers on New Year's Eve

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low:44° Winds:SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers High:57° Winds:Calm

THURSDAY: Chance of showers High:54° Winds:NE 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Forties late tonight

Some showers on New Year’s Eve

Highs in the fifties

Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the 40s. Cloudy and cool on Wednesday (New Year’s Eve) as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. This will bring us some showers later in the day and continue into the overnight hours. The rain looks light and the winds will stay light as well. Temps will drop into in the upper 40s around midnight. Bundle up and have the umbrella with you, if you’re going out to celebrate. The rain chances will continue on New Year’s Day, then slight chance of showers on Friday and into the first weekend of 2026.

Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s this week. Overnight lows in the 40s.

