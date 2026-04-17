Cool with Gusty North Winds on Friday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:50° Winds: SW 15-20 G30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High:70° Winds: N 15-20 G35

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High:79° Winds: N 5-15 G25



Thursday’s Haiku

Windy on Friday

Very cool with sunny skies

Highs below normal

Mostly clear and windy as a system moves through. Lows in the 50s. Mostly sunny with gusty north winds on Friday with highs in the low 70s. Lighter winds and warmer returns this weekend as high pressure builds in. Highs reaching into the upper 70s on Saturday and 80s by Sunday. The 80s will stick around next week with another round of gusty winds.

