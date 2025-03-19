Cool Today, Warm-up On Deck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chilly temperatures in the 40s will require a coat if you're out early. Northeast breezes at 5-15 mph accentuate the cold air.

A few gusts to 20 mph are possible around lunch, otherwise plan on sunshine and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight is calm and cold as we drop back to the mid 40s with increasing clouds.

Thursday is the official start of spring (equinox is 2:01 a.m.) and we'll enjoy highs near 71° after a chilly sunrise in the 40s. Breezes will be light, at 5-15 mph, and the sky should be partly cloudy.

Friday and Saturday remain fairly calm, with gusts of 10-15 mph, as highs reach the mid 70s alongside a partly cloudy sky.

Lows Thursday night through the weekend will dip to the 50s.

Sunday sees a high of 80° (only the third time this year, and the first time this month) with a mostly sunny sky and northeast breezes at 10-20 mph.

Warmer highs in the 80s are expected most of next week, ranging from the low 80s Monday to the upper 80s Wednesday. While none of those days will set records, the forecast highs are 10° to 15° above-average for late March.

The UV index is "moderate" from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) and "high" from noon to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even when temperatures are cool.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow as northwest and northeast breezes clear out pollutants.