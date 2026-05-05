Cool today, then warming up through the weekend

TODAY: Decreasing cloud cover. High: 75°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 58°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Temps remain cooler than average on this Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s in the Las Vegas valley. Decreasing cloud cover in Clark County while some active weather remains in central Nye County and Lincoln County this afternoon. While scattered showers will not be ruled out from these areas, Clark County will remain dry and unaffected.

High pressure moves back into the region tomorrow and we'll start to warm back up. We're looking at the 90s by Thursday and approach the 100s over the weekend.