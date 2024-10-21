Cool Mornings and Warm Afternoons Ahead

LAS VEGAS — Cool mornings in the 50s and 60s are expected this week. Highs are near-normal today, around 80° this afternoon as high clouds mix with sunshine and winds remain light. We fall back to the upper 50s and low 60s each night this week. Sunshine and mid 80s are on the menu Tuesday through the upcoming weekend. High clouds will mix with the sun Friday through the weekend. A breezy cool down is in the works early next week; highs are expected to fall from 80° Monday to 70° Tuesday, with upper 60s each day and upper 40s each night the rest of next week. This should make for a cool Halloween, with trick-or-treat temperatures dropping into the low 60s.