Cool Breeze Lingers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday begins chilly, near 60° with lingering northwest breezes at 10-20 mph and sunshine. Afternoon highs rebound to the upper 70s to near 80° with breezes at 5-15 mph.

Thursday starts in the low 60s early with light winds. Las Vegas sees mid 80s and afternoon breezes of 10-15 mph with mostly sunny weather.

Friday brings mid 80s (after starting in the mid 60s) and a partly-to-mostly cloudy afternoon sky as southwest winds blow at 15-20 mph.

Saturday looks windy, with southwest gusts of 25-35 mph, highs in the mid 80s, and a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday carries a 20% chance of passing showers, a possible rumble of thunder, cooler highs in the mid 70s, and west-to-northwest winds at 15-25 mph.

Highs next week climb from 80° Monday to the mid 80s Tuesday and low 90s Wednesday and beyond.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today, as northwest breezes sweep pollution out of the valley.