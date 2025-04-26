Cool and Windy on Saturday

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s. Mostly sunny and cool this weekend as an area of low pressure remains overhead. Highs will reach into the low 70s. Windy on Saturday and less wind on Sunday. High pressure will build in on Monday giving us dry and warmer weather. Highs in the upper 70s early in the week and by the end of the work week we'll be in the low 90s.
