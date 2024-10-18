Cool and Windy Friday

Strong winds later tonight as cold front moves through dropping temperatures into the 50s by Friday morning. The winds will stay with us throughout Friday. NW 20-30 Gusts around 45 mph. High temps will be well below average for this time of year and we'll stay cool through the weekend with less wind by Saturday evening. Sunday will be pleasant. Temperatures will warm back up to the low 80s next week.
