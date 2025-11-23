Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Conditions dry out for F1, forecast stays mild this week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. 10% chance showers/t-storm. NW Wind 6-10mph. Low: 52°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Light, variable winds. High: 67°

Monday: Sunny. Calm wind. High: 65°

Saturday morning picked up a little precipitation at Harry Reid International Airport, but the weather was significantly drier for the remainder of the day. The low-pressure system that brought plenty of rain to Southern Nevada last week is exiting the region, leaving behind a few, weak stragglers overnight — still, we're only tracking a 10% chance of showers and t-storms through the rest of this evening.

As the system clears out, high-pressure will get another chance to build back up over Southern Nevada starting tomorrow. Las Vegas is expecting mostly sunny skies Sunday with a high temp of 67 degrees which is a touch warmer than average for this time of year. We'll stick to the mid-60s through the workweek.

Thanksgiving will be nice in Southern Nevada, though more cloud cover is expected to develop we'll stay dry. Mostly sunny with a high temp of 66 degrees.

