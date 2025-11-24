Cold Mornings and Mild Afternoons This Week

TONIGHT: Clear Low:47° Winds:W 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High:66° Winds:N 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:66° Winds:NE 5-10





Monday’s Haiku

Clear and chilly night

Pleasant Tuesday afternoon

Sunny with sixties

Clear skies with overnight lows in the 40s. Sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. High pressure remains over the region and will continue to give us the dry weather through the holiday week. More clouds on Thanksgiving with highs in the mid 60s. We'll stay dry and seasonable through Saturday. Colder, breezy with a chance of showers on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves into the region. Highs only reaching into the 50s. The 50s will stay around next week. Overnight lows in the 40s the next 7 days.