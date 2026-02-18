Clear and Cold Tonight, More Rain and Mountain Snow Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:35° Winds:SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Showers likely High:51° Winds:SW 5-15 G25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High:54° Winds: W 5-15



Wednesday’s Haiku

Clear and cold tonight

Showers likely on Thursday

Highs in the fifties

Spotty showers around early this evening. Clear, dry and cold tonight with lows in the 30s. Next round of rain and mountain snow moves into Southern Nevada late Thursday morning. The system moves out of the region late Thursday and we’re dry starting on Friday. The weekend looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Warmer temps next week as high pressure builds into the region.

