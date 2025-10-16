Chilly Tonight, Mild Temps Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Clear Low:53° Winds:W 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High:73° Winds: NW-NE 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High:76° Winds: NW-NE 5-10





Wednesday’s Haiku

Clear and chilly night

Low seventies on Thursday

Plenty of sunshine



Clear and chilly tonight with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. The dry, sunny and mild weather will continue through the rest of the work week with highs in the 70s. Warmer temperatures return this weekend with highs back to average by Sunday. Another low pressure system will move across the Pacific Northwest early next week giving us cooler temps and some gusty winds again. Overnight lows in the 50s the next 7 days.