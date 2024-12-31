Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chilly New Year's Eve for Las Vegas. Upper 50s Today, Low 40s at Midnight. Dry Weather Continues Into 2025.

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Tuesday, December 31
Channel 13 Weather Forecast for December 31
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We start in the 40s in Las Vegas (upper 30s in West Henderson) with a mostly sunny sky. There are a few gusts of 10-15 mph in northern parts of the valley. For the rest of Las Vegas, northeast breezes at 5-10 mph develop at midday, and afternoon highs are limited to the upper 50s.

We drop into the 40s by 8:00 p.m. and midnight temperatures will be in the low 40s as we ring in 2025 with light winds and a partly cloudy sky.

New Year's Day begins in the upper 30s at sunrise, before climbing to the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southern Nevada sees partly cloudy, dry conditions to kick off January, and light winds at 5 mph.

Low-to-mid 60s return for Thursday and the rest of the week, about 5° milder-than-average. Nighttime and early morning lows are in the low 40s during this time frame.

Thicker clouds are expected Friday, and northwest gusts of 15 mph push through on Saturday. No rain chances are expected over the next two weeks in Southern Nevada.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk