Chilly, Less Wind, A Stray Shower

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday starts mostly sunny with readings in the mid-to-upper 40s and fairly light breezes. Afternoon highs are limited to the low 60s as the sky turns mostly cloudy and a 20% chance of showers develops around Las Vegas from midday through the afternoon.

Snow showers in the Spring Mountains by late morning and midday may add 1" on top of the 4" to 6" that fell Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Thursday night in Las Vegas is partly cloudy and chilly, with lows in the 40s.

Friday brings north winds at 10-20 mph as we wake up to temperatures in the mid 40s. North gusts of 25 mph by midday will add to the chill, and afternoon highs reach the upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

The weekend sees low-and-mid 70s, respectively. Saturday brings north gusts of 25-30 mph, while Sunday sees calmer winds with gusts under 15 mph. It should be sunny across the weekend. Each weekend morning starts in the low 50s at sunrise.

Expect a warming trend next week, from near 80° Monday to mid 80s Tuesday to upper 80s Wednesday to near 90° Thursday and Friday.

The forecast pollen levels are medium-high this week, with mulberry, ash, and alder as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today as wind the last few days cleared out most of the pollution and dust.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea even with chilly temperatures.