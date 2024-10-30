Chilly Days

LAS VEGAS — Daybreak temperatures are in the upper 40s, the chilliest we've been since April, and lingering northwest breezes in parts of Las Vegas (mainly north valley) aren't helping. Sun gives way to a partly cloudy sky today, and winds should stay under 10 mph this afternoon as highs only reach the mid 60s. Tonight dips back to the mid 40s, and Halloween looks mostly sunny with a high of 70°. South breezes at 10 mph will deliver a few gusts of 15-20 mph in the afternoon, and some lingering 5-10 mph breezes will add to the chill come trick-or-treat time as readings fall into the 60s. Friday starts in the upper 40s and finishes back near 70° under a partly cloudy sky with light winds. A weather system this weekend brings a mostly cloudy sky and 30% chance for showers. Rain totals may approach 0.10" in Las Vegas between Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. Highs will only be in the mid 60s this weekend. We fall back Saturday night, gaining an hour as we return to standard time, so sunrise and sunset on Sunday shifts an hour earlier to 6:06 a.m. and 4:41 p.m., respectively. We'll remain cooler-than-average early next week with highs in the 60s and lows near 50°.