After a wet day we're going to get a break from the rain tonight. Showers return tomorrow and it will be breezy as well. Showers will continue through the end of the work week with low pressure overhead. There will be dry time each day. Temperatures will only reach into the low to mid 50s. We'll see dry weather this weekend and that will last through early next week.
Chilly, Breezy with Showers Tomorrow
Channel 13 Weather Forecast| Tuesday, Feb 6
Posted at 7:29 PM, Feb 06, 2024
