Chance of Storms Continue on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low: 84° Winds: S 5-10

THURSDAY: Chance of isolated storms High: 99° Winds: S 5-15 G 25

FRIDAY: Chance of isolated storms High: 97° Winds: SE 5-15 G 25



Wednesday’s Haiku

Warm and cloudy night

Some showers and storms Thursday

Highs near one hundred

Chance of showers and storms through this evening. Warm and humid tonight with overnight lows in the 80s. Partly sunny with a chance of isolated storms Thursday and that chance will continue Saturday. Highs in the upper 90s Thursday-Saturday but it’ll still be humid. Enjoy it. Dry, less humid by Sunday with highs back into the triple digits.

