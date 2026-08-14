Chance of Storms Again on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low: 77° Winds: S 5-10

FRIDAY: Chance of showers & storms High: 93° Winds: S 5-15 G 25

SATURDAY: Slight chance of isolated storms High: 97° Winds: SE 5-15



Thursday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Some showers and storms Friday

Highs in the nineties

Chance of showers and storms through this evening. Mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows in the 70s. Partly sunny with a chance of isolated storms Friday and that chance will continue Saturday. Highs in the 90s Friday and Saturday but it’ll still be humid. Dry and less humid conditions return on Sunday. Highs will be back into the triple digits.

