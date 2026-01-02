Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chance of Showers This Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low:47° Winds:Calm
SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers High:59° Winds:E 5-10
SUNDAY: Chance of showers High:62° Winds:SW 5-10 G20

Friday’s Haiku

Mostly cloudy night

Chance of showers this weekend

Highs above average

Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s. Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a slight chance of showers by the afternoon hours as the next system moves through the region. Breezier with a chance of showers on Sunday. Dry weather early next week, then a chance of showers by midweek. Rain amounts look light this week. Highs in the 50s to low 60s this week. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

