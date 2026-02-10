Chance of Showers on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low:51° Winds:Calm

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chc showers High:71° Winds:SE 5-15 G20

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers High:69° Winds:SW 5-15 G20



Monday’s Haiku

Mostly cloudy night

Partly sunny on Tuesday

A little breezy

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 50s. Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s on Tuesday. An area of low pressure from the Pacific will be moving through giving us a chance of showers by late Tuesday into Wednesday. It’ll be breezy both days with gusts up to 20 mph. Rain amounts look light and we could get a few inches of snow up in the Spring Mountains. Slight chance of showers on Thursday. Drier weather Friday and into the weekend. Chance of showers again next week.

