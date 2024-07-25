Watch Now
Chance of Showers and Storms Tomorrow, Drier This Weekend

Posted at 7:30 PM, Jul 24, 2024

Slight chance of showers and storms tonight in Las Vegas. Still warm and muggy with lows in the 80s and 90s. The chance of showers and storms will continue tomorrow. Drier air will be moving into the region by Friday and that will decrease our storm chances. Gusty southwest winds Friday and through Sunday. Less humid and cooler this weekend with highs below 110.

