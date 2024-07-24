Chance of Showers and Storms Continue This Week

Chance of showers and storms tonight in Las Vegas. Warm and muggy with lows in the 80s and 90s. The chance of showers and storms will continue through most of the work week. Hot and humid with highs around 110 each day. Drier air will be moving into the region by Friday and that will decrease our storm chances. Dry, less humid, breezy and not as hot this weekend.
Posted at 8:11 PM, Jul 23, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.