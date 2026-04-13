Chance of showers and breezes Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. SW winds 15-25mph, gusts up to 30mph. Low: 50°

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds. Breezy with SW winds 10-15mph, gusts up to 20mph. 20% chance of spotty showers in the afternoon. High: 69°

MONDAY: Sunny. Light & variable wind. High: 76°

Clark County's Wind Advisory expires tonight at 11PM but we'll still see sustained wind speeds up to 25mph through the overnight hours in the Las Vegas Valley. Gusts may be especially strong tonight towards the Spring Mountains.

Wind declines tomorrow though breezes stick around with occasional gusts up to 20mph. Chance of showers returns after 2pm. Highs will be below average in the upper 60s — grab the jacket, it'll feel chilly!

Tuesday we'll start to warm up again and get back to the mid-70s with mild conditions.