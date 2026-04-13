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Chance of Scattered Showers Through Tonight

Posted

TONIGHT: Chance of showers Low:51° Winds: SW 5-10
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny High:75° Winds: SE 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:81° Winds: SW 5-15 G25

Monday’s Haiku

Low fifties tonight

A chance of scattered showers

Milder tomorrow

Chance of scattered showers this evening through tonight as an area of low pressure moves through. Mostly sunny and milder on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s, then low 80s on Wednesday. Next system from the Pacific Northwest on Thursday will give us another round of windy conditions. Cool on Friday and warmer temps this weekend.

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