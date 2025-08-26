TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 80° Winds: SW 5-15 mph
TUESDAY: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 91° Winds: SW 5-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Chance of spotty showers and storms. High: 97° Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Monday's Haiku
Low eighties tonight
Some showers and storms Tuesday
Highs around ninety
The chance of spotty showers will continue through tonight with lows in the 80s. Chance of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday with the best chances in the afternoon hours. Storm threats include, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Spotty storms on Wednesday and we'll be drier by Thursday and through the weekend. Highs this week will remain below 100. Triple digits back in Southern Nevada by Saturday.