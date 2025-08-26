TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 80° Winds: SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 91° Winds: SW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance of spotty showers and storms. High: 97° Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Monday's Haiku

Low eighties tonight

Some showers and storms Tuesday

Highs around ninety

The chance of spotty showers will continue through tonight with lows in the 80s. Chance of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday with the best chances in the afternoon hours. Storm threats include, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Spotty storms on Wednesday and we'll be drier by Thursday and through the weekend. Highs this week will remain below 100. Triple digits back in Southern Nevada by Saturday.