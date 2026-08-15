Chance of isolated storms on Saturday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low: 76° Winds: E 5-10

SATURDAY: Slight chance of isolated storms High: 96° Winds: S 5-15

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny High: 99° Winds: Light & variable



Thursday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Slight chance of storms Saturday

Highs in the nineties

Chance of showers and storms through this evening. Mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows in the 70s. Partly sunny with a chance of isolated storms Saturday. Highs in the 90s this weekend, but it’ll still be humid. Dry, hotter and less humid conditions return next week. Highs will be back into the triple digits.