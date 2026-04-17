Calmer and Milder Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:49° Winds: NE 5-10

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High:79° Winds: NE 5-10 G 20

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy High:85° Winds: Light & Variable



Friday’s Haiku

Clear and chilly night

Lighter winds on Saturday

Seasonable temps

Lighter winds, mostly clear and chilly tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Calmer weather this weekend as high pressure builds back in. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and breezy at times. Partly cloudy skies and warmer on Sunday with highs in the 80s. We have more wind on Monday as the next area of low pressure moves approaches the region.